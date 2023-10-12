Lee Hyori returns with ‘Hoodie E Banbaji’, her first official single in six years

Lee Hyori has returned with her first official single in six years, ‘Hoodie E Banbaji’, which translates to ‘Hoodie And Shorts’ in English.

The singer debuted with the girl group Fin.K.L in 1998 and launched a successful solo career in 2003 with the album, ‘Stylish…E’.

Now, Lee Hyori has shared her first official single since the release of her 2017 album ‘Black’. ‘Hoodie E Banbaji’ follows a handful of OST tracks and songs shared as part of her TV series Seoul Check-In and Canada Check-In.

Advertisement

The video opens with Lee, dressed in a hoodie, shorts, and sparkly shirt, in an industrial area that’s buzzing with people out for the night. Each time the chorus hits, she’s joined by a crew of dancers to help her perform the casual choreography.

At the video’s end, the singer and the dancers perform in the rain, happily grooving to the song as it pours.

Prior to the track’s release, Lee’s agency Antenna teased that it would show “Lee Hyo-ri’s charms that never change despite changing times”.

Seoul Check-In was broadcast on TVING in 2022 and followed Lee’s life in the South Korean capital city of Seoul, where she carries out most of her promotional activities. It was designed to contrast that of the singer-actor’s previous Hyori’s Homestay series, which took place at her personal residence on Jeju Island.

The series featured appearances from her SSAK3 teammate Rain, comedians Park Na-rae and Hong Hyun-hee, MAMAMOO member Hwasa and SECHSKIES member Eun Ji-won.

Advertisement

Canada Check-In followed later in the year and followed the star as she visited the country to meet with dogs she had helped send overseas for adoption.