Leeds Festival drug dealer caught after texting price list to police

A drug dealer at Leeds Festival was caught after he accidentally sent a text message to a police officer which detailed his price list and the vast array of drugs he had on offer.

Martynas Benosenko was caught with more than £3,000 of MDMA and cocaine when he was detained at the festival in August 2018.

The 22-year-old, who also had business cards with ‘Flavour Town LS6’ printed on them, mistakenly sent a text which advertised the sale of drugs to a police mobile phone.

According to LeedsLive, Benosenko was arrested at the festival after security staff spotted him acting suspiciously and smoking cannabis during the event.

When his bag was searched, cocaine was found in 28 invidual sachets, along with 67 MDMA tablets and a small stash of cannabis.

Leeds Crown Court later heard how the cocaine had a purity of 94 percent and a total street value of £3,360.

Benosenko of Hyde Park, Leeds, admitted two offences of class A drug possession with intent to supply and possession of cannabis. He was jailed for three years and four months.

Christopher Dunn, mitigating, said Benosenko had turned to drug dealing after losing his job as a chef at TGI Fridays shortly before the festival. He claimed that Benosenko did “not have a clue what he was getting himself into.”

Recorder Joanne Kidd said: “When parents allow their children and young people to attend these festivals, it is often with a degree of trepidation.You set out to earn a significant amount of money and the young people at the festival are vulnerable to people like you preying on their vulnerability and stupidity.

“There is not a single festival of this size that goes on without young people collapsing, becoming seriously ill and, in some circumstances, dying.

“The fact that you chose this venue to ply your trade is an aggravating feature.”