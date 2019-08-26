Leeds Festival: Watch Twenty One Pilots and Post Malone cover Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’

So who's Liam and who's Noel?

After performing Oasis‘ ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ at Reading Festival on Saturday (August 24), Twenty One Pilots recreated the moment in Leeds with some help from Post Malone.

Once again expressing their love for British music and its culture, Twenty One Pilots thanked the crowd last night (August 25) for letting them be a part of this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals before playing their rendition of the iconic Brit pop anthem.

Joined on stage by Posty after the first verse, you can see in the footage below that the Leeds crowd were caught off guard as the ‘Rockstar’ singer appeared. With guitar in hand, Posty sang along with the Ohio duo as they paid homage to British music

Elsewhere, Twenty One Pilots were joined on stage by a dancing security team during their Reading Festival set.

Stereotypically, security are intimidating types who don’t so much as raise the corners of their mouths for even a second. On Saturday (August 24), that stereotype was shattered after Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun realised they needed some help in encouraging the crowd to dance.

Meanwhile, Post Malone has confirmed that his new album is finished.

Confirming the completion of his third studio album during a performance at the Cheyenne Frontiers Days festival in Cheyenne, Wyoming, he told the crowd that he had some “pretty awesome news.”