Leftfield announce intimate UK tour dates, share new track ‘Accumulator’

Leftfield have shared a high-octane new single, ‘Accumulator’, and announced a run of “intimate” UK tour dates ahead of their new album ‘This Is What We Do’ in December.

A press release describes ‘Accumulator’ as “a combination of skin and circuits, old and new,” as well as “an instinctive nod towards classic rave sounds”.

It was also the first track written for the album, and was tested early on by Neil Barnes – who has led the project since the band’s initial split in 2002, when he and band member Paul Daley decided to pursue separate projects – during his DJ sets.

Listen to ‘Accumulator’ below.

Back in July, the band shared details of their forthcoming album ‘This Is What We Do’, as well as the record’s first single, ‘Pulse’.

The announcement marked the first new music from the London electronic outfit since 2015’s ‘Alternative Light Source’. Recorded with long-time studio and mix engineer Adam Wren, the new album will feature guest contributions from Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten, author and poet Lemn Sissay, and more.

According to a press release, the album will explore “themes around love, acceptance, diversity and healing,” particularly in the wake of both the coronavirus pandemic and Barnes addressing his “own drive to heal childhood trauma as a backdrop.”

‘This Is What We Do’ is set to be released via Virgin Records on December 2. Check out Leftfield’s upcoming UK tour dates below. Tickets are on sale from 10am on September 23 – see Leftfield’s website for details.

DECEMBER 2022

7 – The Steelyard, London

8 – Marble Factory, Bristol

9 – SWG3 Warehouse, Glasgow

10 – New Century Hall, Manchester