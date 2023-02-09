Legendary composer Burt Bacharach has died, aged 94

Burt Bacharach, the man behind huge hits ‘I Say A Little Prayer’ and ‘Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head’, has died aged 94.

The legendary composer died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, a spokesperson told the Washington Post.

Bacharach was responsible for scoring over 73 Top 40 hits in the US and 52 in the UK and wrote songs for a host of stars including Tom Jones (What’s New Pussycat?), Aretha Franklin (‘I Say A Little Prayer’), Dusty Springfield (‘The Look Of Love’) and ‘Make It Easy On Yourself by The Walker Brothers.

Bacharach won six Grammys, including a lifetime achievement award, and three Oscars during his seven-decade career.

Tim Burgess was one of the first to pay tribute to the late composer.

“One of the greatest songwriting legacies in the history of ever. Farewell Burt Bacharach, you were a king,” he wrote along with a clip of Franklin singing ‘I Say A Little Prayer’.

