Legendary house producer Mighty Mouse dies “suddenly”

DJ and producer Mighty Mouse has died at the age of 48.

The news was shared by Defected Records yesterday (October 25), with the label writing that he had “died suddenly” from an aortic aneurysm.

“We are devastated to confirm that Matthew Ward aka Mighty Mouse, died suddenly last Thursday at his home in Spain,” their statement reads.

“We are all lost without his enormous presence and talent, our thoughts are with his partner, Ellen, and his Mum, Judy, as well as his wider family and many, many friends and fans.”

Rest In Peace, Mighty Mouse. 💔 Everyone at Defected & Glitterbox are devastated to share the news that we lost Matthew on Thursday. An amazing human being. pic.twitter.com/sRzNQqkEd6 — Defected Records (@DefectedRecords) October 25, 2022

Ward had been active as a DJ and producer from the 2000s onwards, achieving success with his track ‘The Spirit’ which was released on Defected sub-label Glitterbox in 2018. He was also known for his track ‘Midnight Mouse (Revised)’ – an edit of ABBA’s ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’ made popular by French DJ Folamour, who played it during his set for Boiler Room at Edinburgh’s FLY Open Air in 2019.

Ward was a regular at Defected Records’ Glitterbox event series and earlier this month, he shared a remix of Ridney & Inaya Day’s song ‘Like You’. He was due to play events in Newcastle and Barcelona this month.

Former owner and label head of Defected Records Simon Dunmore wrote on Twitter: “Sending love & condolences to Matthew’s family & friends. RIP Mighty Mouse.”

Singer Rowetta also posted: “Such sad, sad news. Another huge loss. RIP,” before sharing a short clip of ‘The Spirit’. Friend Within added: “Such sad news. An amazing musical talent. RIP Mighty Mouse.”

See more tributes below.

Sending love & condolences to Matthew’s family & friends. RIP Mighty Mouse. 💔 pic.twitter.com/0i1e9L5ZaC — Simon Dunmore (@SimonDunmore) October 25, 2022

We are deeply saddened to hear passing of Mighty Mouse Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of Matthew’s family & friends at this sad time RIP 💔 pic.twitter.com/bwuJNixfHM — Let There Be House (@LTBH_) October 25, 2022

Such sad news 💔 An amazing musical talent.

RIP Mighty Mouse. https://t.co/M9OrYRwPGV — Friend Within (@FriendWithin) October 25, 2022

Really did not want to have to make this post and have struggled since last week how to.

News is out there now so in respect to a lovely special friend I’ll share my love here that you were one of the loveliest men I knew. Truth.

Godspeed you Matthew 🖤🙏

RIP @MightyMouseHQ pic.twitter.com/LVHITdCLuJ — Hifi Sean (@HifiSean) October 25, 2022