Legendary house singer Michael Watford has died

Michael Watford, legendary New Jersey house singer known for his tracks such as 1994’s ‘So Into You’, has died.

The news of his passing was confirmed yesterday (January 29) by Watford’s son, Solomon, in a Facebook post. “On Friday, Jan 26th, my father Michael Watford passed away. We want to thank everyone and including the House music community who has contacted me and my family during this difficult time. Lastly, I will be providing all funeral information and repast details this week. Thank you All!!!,” read the caption of the post.

The singer’s cause of death was not revealed but it appears that he was dealing with some health issues. Late last year, New York DJ Lenny Fontana shared an Instagram post which revealed that Watford was in hospice care. “Just learned our brother Michael Watford is in Hospice.. Send all the prayers to this man.. he is one of our soldiers in House Music And a Huge Legend in the Jersey House Sound!,” read the caption of his post at the time. Check out tributes to the legendary singer below.

On Friday Jan 26th, my father Michael Watford passed away. We want thank everyone and including the House music… Posted by Solomon Watford on Sunday, January 28, 2024

Michael Watford one of the best vocalists in dance music has left us.. May he rest in eternal peace.. he will be missed by all of us.. Posted by Lenny Fontana on Friday, January 26, 2024

Sad to hear of the death of Michael Watford. Terry Brown and I had the pleasure of working with Michael in the 90s when… Posted by Pete Heller on Saturday, January 27, 2024

Godspeed with love appreciation and thanks Michael Watford, one of the greats House Music vocalist. RIP ❤️ Posted by DANNY RAMPLING on Sunday, January 28, 2024

For assistance with his Funeral arrangements. Micheal didn’t have Life Insurance.It would mean so much if you could… Posted by Eddie Perez on Sunday, January 28, 2024

A Gofundme Campaign has been created to help Watford’s family cover funeral costs as the singer did not have life insurance. “Can we give the love back?”, organiser Walter Neal wrote. “The music industry is a tough business and we all don’t finish wealthy and famous. Most artists need help”.

Watford was born in Virginia and raised in New Jersey. Per RA, he began singing at the age of five while taking part in the gospel group Discipline Of Truth. Years later, Watford would go on to work alongside house music collective Smack Music as garage house hit the mainstream in the US.

His 1994 single ‘So Into You’ reached the Number One spot on the Billboard Dance Club Songs Chart while his 1995 songs ‘Love Change Over’ and ‘Come Together’ made it on to the UK top 100 charts.

Watford released his self-titled debut LP in 1994 via EastWest Records and Atlantic. It contained 10 tracks that spanned house and garage. His final release was 2018’s ‘Hey Everybody’ which was a collaboration with Stefano Sorge.