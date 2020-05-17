Legendary Manchester DJ Dave Booth has died

Tributes are being paid to legendary Manchester DJ Dave Booth, who passed away on Saturday.

Renowned for his eclectic sets at clubs like Space Ibiza and Hacienda, as well as Stone Roses gigs, Booth’s death was confirmed by fellow DJ Dave Haslam. His cause of death has not yet been revealed.

“Upsetting news,” Haslam tweeted. “DJ Dave Booth has died. A legend for decades in Manchester – from Pips, through to the Playpen, Isadora’s & beyond – and a star at Garlands in Liverpool. Did the Stone Roses gigs with him, including Spike Island. He music and presence gave pleasure to us all. RIP.”

Pivotal in the birth of the Manchester alternative scene, Booth’s iconic residency at Roxy Room and at original alternative club Pips Disco helped write Manchester’s cultural history.

He was also known for his keen ear for new music and huge record collection. In 2018, he told NorthWales Live that he had over 5,000 albums on vinyl.

Peter Hook paid tribute to Booth, writing: “RIP Dave Booth. Such a lovely guy. He was the DJ at Joy Division’s first ever gig at Pips. We shared a massive love for Pips & all the music that came from it. I did a residency with him in Ibiza too – he was so nice & humble. I will miss him.”

Ian Brown took to Twitter to pay tribute to Booth, writing: “RIP DAVE BOOTH ROSES DJ.”

DJ and producer Anton Powers wrote: “Saddened to hear about the passing of Dave Booth. A brilliant DJ & selector. Fond memories of watching & playing with him in Garlands over the years. He left his stamp on the Liverpool & Manchester music scene that’s for sure. Thoughts with his family. RIP Boothy x”

“R.I.P Dave Booth – Legendary Manchester DJ -Timeline was long and complete – old school knowledge/future facing,” Manchester electronic group 808 State added.

