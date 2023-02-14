Legendary Mansons guitar shop to close after 31 years

The famous Mansons guitar shop in Exeter is set to shut its doors after 31 years of trading.

The celebrated guitar emporium sold gear to the likes of Dave Grohl, Led Zeppelin‘s John Paul Jones and Matt Bellamy of Muse, who grew up in the local area. Bellamy eventually became a majority shareholder of Manson Guitar Works in 2019, helping to steer its electric guitar design.

However, the shop is set to close when its lease runs out in June. Co-owners Hugh Manson and Adrian Ashton were hoping to retire and leave the shop in the hands of a new boss, but couldn’t find another buyer for the shop due to the current economic climate.

The shop confirmed that it would be shutting in a statement posted to Facebook. “31 years ago, Hugh Manson, Adrian Ashton and Jay Henson met in a pub to discuss how they could come up with a plan to deliver the best guitar experience in the UK comprising, sales, repairs, tuition and advice. Hugh – legendary guitar maker, Adrian – Bass Institute of Technology graduate, and Jay with a degree in music and retail experience formed a business plan on the back of a beer mat. True story.”

It continued: “31 years later after an incredibly successful journey through the music industry, remaining partners Hugh and Adrian have decided from February 1 that retirement from the shop now takes priority. We always wanted to be in control making such a monumental decision, and it’s a very hard decision to take whilst still trading successfully on the principles we set out all those years ago.

“However, with our lease expiring in June 2023, that time has arrived. We remain fully open with all our services operating across the coming months including repairs, but we will slowly wind each department down heading towards June. So thank you to all those that have worked here, purchased here or maybe even just dreamt here. The adventure was only complete with you all.”

Manson told DevonLive that the shop was close to being taken over by a new owner, but things went awry after Liz Truss became Prime Minister in September 2022.

“We had someone who was really, really interested in taking the shop on and then Liz Truss got in. Single-handedly, within two weeks she destroyed the British economy. Our industry is all traded in dollars which has also had an effect,” he explained.

“Retail, particularly in Exeter, is becoming incredibly challenging. Exeter City Council seems to be hell-bent on destroying any independent retailer. You just have to look at transport, parking, rates and so forth. Who is going to pay £2.60 to park to buy a set of strings?”

Bellamy bought his first ever guitar from Mansons, which later inspired the guitar range he launched with the company in 2021.