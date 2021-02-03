Lego share soothing new ‘White Noise’ playlist of the sound of Lego bricks

Lego have shared a new near-four-hour playlist featuring the many sounds of Lego bricks.

The 210-minute playlist, called ‘White Noise’, comes as part of a new campaign from the company which arrives “following research that found that almost three quarters (73%) of adults are on the hunt for new ways to destress”.

According to Lego, the playlist is “designed to help listeners find a moment of relaxation in their busy lives.

“The playlist is composed of a series of audio tracks created using nothing but the iconic sounds that the LEGO brick makes, sounds that are recognised by generations all over the world.”

Listen to ‘White Noise’, which features song titles such as ‘Searching For The One (Brick)’ and ‘It All Clicks’, below.

The company’s statement adds: “Each LEGO element makes a unique noise, which is why designers experimented with over 10,000 in their quest for the perfect soothing sounds.

“The result is a soundscape that includes tracks such as ‘It All Clicks’ which perfectly captures the joyous sound of two LEGO elements joining together, and ‘The Waterfall’ created by pouring thousands of LEGO bricks on top of each other.”

Last year, Lego announced a brick set based on the iconic Fender Stratocaster guitar. “Everyone has seen the Fender Stratocaster guitar, it’s super famous and we think it’s going to be exciting to bring this to life using LEGO bricks,” LEGO Ideas Design Manager Sam Johnson told Brick Fanatics.

“Music is a relatively new place for LEGO to play in so we’re really excited to see how we can execute this.”