Leisure centre Oasis took their name from closes down

The leisure centre that gave Oasis their name has closed down for good, it has been announced.

The Oasis Leisure Centre in Swindon was the inspiration behind the band’s moniker, Liam Gallagher suggesting they use it instead of their previous name The Rain after seeing it listed on an Inspiral Carpets tour poster.

Although Oasis themselves never performed at the space, Noel Gallagher visited it in 1991 when he was a roadie on the aforementioned Inspiral Carpets tour.

Advertisement

The venue, which includes a swimming pool, slides and wave machine, has closed after more than 40 years in operation because of the coronavirus pandemic. Its operators said the financial impact of two national lockdowns had made it impossible to continue.

Another Oasis-related venue is facing closure due to the ongoing pandemic in the band’s hometown. Manchester’s 42nd Street nightclub launched a crowdfunder earlier this month (November 4) in a bid to raise £60,000 to keep its doors open.

Located on Bootle St, the late-night indie venue is known for championing bands such as Oasis, The Libertines and The Strokes since opening back in 1990, as well as iconic Manchester groups like The Smiths, Joy Division and Stone Roses.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher is set to perform a livestream gig next month (December 5). The ‘Down By The River Thames’ show will air exclusively on MelodyVR and will see the star performing from a barge sailing down the London waterway.

Advertisement

Accompanied by his full band, the set will see LG performing a mixture of iconic songs, fan favourites and a few surprises spanning his solo career and his legendary tenure as Oasis frontman.