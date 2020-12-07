Lemmy once told WWE’s Triple H that he was responsible for rejuvenating Motörhead

Lemmy once credited WWE wrestler Triple H with rejuvenating the career of Motörhead.

Speaking in a new interview, Triple H (real name Paul Levesque), whose entrance music often included a number of Motörhead songs, discussed the pair’s friendship and recounted a heart-to-heart the two of them had before a Motörhead gig.

“We were talking and [Lemmy] goes, ‘You’ve gotta look out there tonight. Wait until you see all the kids that are at our event. We didn’t have any of that before we started with you’,” Triple H told Metal Injection’s Squared Circle Pit podcast.

“He said, ‘It used to be an old-timer event at our shows where it was all these old metalheads that had kinda aged out. All of a sudden, we’re like this cool, young band and we’ve got kids here and teenagers and young adults that are at our shows again. It’s been like a refresh for us.’ To me, there was no bigger compliment.”

Listen to the interview below:

Elsewhere in the interview, Triple H also revealed that WWE chairman Vince McMahon is big fan of AC/DC. “He’s sort of a classic rock kind of guy. AC/DC is the big thing for him,” he said. “The Stones, Bob Seger — those are the things that really resonate with him.

“He loves the music, but to him, it’s the experience. Kid Rock, ZZ Top — all that stuff where they can give you that performance as well. Not just the music, but the performance is big, too — he loves that.”

Earlier this year, a posthumous interview with late Motörhead frontman Lemmy has appeared online, which sees the legend paying tribute to AC/DC.

The recent interview, recorded back in 2015, appeared as the new season opener of the AC/DC Beyond The Thunder podcast.

Meanwhile, a new Lemmy action figure is now available to order, commemorating the 40th anniversary of Motörhead‘s ‘Ace of Spades’ album next month.