The Lemon Twigs share new single ‘No One Holds You (Closer Than The One You Haven’t Met)’

The Lemon Twigs have shared a new single titled ‘No One Holds You (Closer Than The One You Haven’t Met)’.

The Long Island duo, comprised of brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario, are set to release their third album ‘Songs For The General Public’ on August 21 via 4AD.

Following on from previous cuts ‘The One’, ‘Moon’ and ‘Live In Favor of Tomorrow’, the group have today (July 28) offered up another taste of LP3 with the lavish sounds of ‘No One Holds You…’.

Dealing with “failed relationships and romantic fantasies”, the Paul McCartney-esque number begins with the lines: “Don’t wanna be there for you / When you’re alone / And need a lovin’ touch / For that would be too much“.

In the chorus the brothers express the feelings of being let down by the stark reality of their situation: “No one compares to the one that you invented in your head“.

‘Songs For The General Public’ was written, recorded and produced by The Lemon Twigs at their home studio in Long Island, New York as well as Sonora Studios in Los Angeles and NYC’s Electric Lady. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Check out the full tracklist below:

1. ‘Hell On Wheels’

2. ‘Live In Favour Of Tomorrow’

3. ‘No One Holds You (Closer Than The One You Haven’t Met)’

4. ‘Fight’

5. ‘Somebody Loving You’

6. ‘Moon’

7. ‘The One’

8. ‘Only A Fool’

9. ‘Hog’

10. ‘Why Do Lovers Own Each Other?’

11. ‘Leather Together’

12. ‘Ashamed’

Back in April, the D’Addarios shared a surprise live album for charity. Titled ‘LIVE’, the collection was made available exclusively to stream and download on Bandcamp.

The Lemon Twigs’ second album ‘Go To School’ came out in the summer of 2018 before they opened for Arctic Monkeys‘ UK arena tour later that year.