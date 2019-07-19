Lena Dunham to make surprise Latitude Festival appearance this weekend

She's appearing as part of a live podcast...

Lena Dunham has been announced as a last minute addition to the line-up for Latitude Festival 2019.

The Girls creator, who is currently directing a new HBO show about banking in the UK, will be appearing as a guest on a live recording of the Talk Art podcast.

She’ll appear at the Suffolk festival at 7.10PM on Sunday evening at the Speakeasy area. Dunham will be interviewed by hosts Russell Tovey and Robert Diament, alongside Deborah Francis White, who hosts the Guilty Feminist podcast.

While known primarily for Girls, Dunham also took a foray into art earlier this year when she painted a collection of watercolours as part of a exhibition called ‘Xplodir’. Her parents are contemporary artists Carroll Dunham and Laurie Simmons.

Posting the watercolours on Instagram, Dunham wrote: “I’m coming out of the closet as a passionate watercolor hobbyist, one whose favorite subjects are complicated women, mostly @kaykasparhauser @realmiafarrow @mariahcarey @katemossagency plus New York school painters like Grace Hargtigan, Helen Frankenthakrr and the like. And who can blame me? To behold and translate them is healing. Who and what heals you?”

Meanwhile, Latitude will see headline performances from the likes of George Ezra, Stereophonics and Lana Del Rey across the three-day event. Check back at NME.com for all the latest information