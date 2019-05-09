Incredible photos of Grace Jones, The Prodigy, Arctic Monkeys and more are part of a new exhibition raising awareness for male mental health

Skepta, Chuck D, Damon Albarn and more also feature

A host of photographs of some of the world’s greatest musicians, including Kanye West, Skepta, Grace Jones, Damon Albarn, Jarvis Cocker, Arctic Monkeys, The Prodigy and many more, will form part of a new exhibition called ‘Lend Me Your Ear’.

The images are the work of music photographer Andrew Cotterill, whose work has appeared in a number of major publications.

For the exhibition, which is open for two weeks beginning on May 23, Cotterill collaborated with illustrator Ben Tallon, who drew distinctive lettering over the images exploring themes of individuality and creative expression.

The exhibition is also being held to raise awareness of male mental health, with funds going to charities including CALM, and the Young Urban Art Foundation.

“I wanted to work with Andy because there’s a humanity, an honesty to his photography that captures something vulnerable and unique in each of the many characters he has documented. In today’s world, our feet don’t touch the floor and it’s easy to forget that we each have a unique journey that is valuable, interesting and worth celebrating,” said Tallon,

“Creativity is undervalued when it can help people in so many ways. There are no better examples of that than in music.”

“Ben approached me and asked if I wanted to collaborate on an idea he’d had. I took a look at his work and the energy felt like a great fit for my photography,”

“How someone else would interpret my images, seeing it all in a new way was fascinating. I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with a lot of strong individuals over the years so it represented a chance to celebrate such a varied range of characters and their creativity, people who moved us in some way by staying true to what they are.”

To find out more, and take a peek at some of the best photos from the exhibition, click here.