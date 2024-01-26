Lennon Gallagher’s Automotion share Faris Badawan-produced new single ‘Liquify’

Lennon Gallagher’s band Automotion have shared a new single called ‘Liquify’ – check it out below.

The rampant new track is the first the band have shared since their latest EP, ‘Artificial Ascent’ – and sees them capture the same essence of old school Jungle tracks.

As highlighted by a press release, ‘Liquify’ sees the South London four-piece – comprised of frontman Jesse Hitchman, bassist Finton Eatwell-Hurst, drummer Otis Eatwell-Hurst and guitarist Lennon Gallagher (son of Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher) – utilise a “rampant and complex labyrinth of quick riffs and eclectic vocals”, and experiment with an assortment of different genres.

“The inspiration for the track came from an old school Jungle dance track yet through the process of writing has become so far removed from its influence that it has a life of its own,” Hitchman said of the inspiration behind ‘Liquify’. He also explained that the song was “driven by the tension between the desire to create something new and having personal taste”.

The single also sees the band team up with Faris Badwan (lead vocalist of The Horrors) for production duties and Patrick James Fitzroy (PVA, Sorry, Katy J Pearson), who mixed the track. Check it out in full below.

Automotion shared their debut EP ‘In Motion’ back in 2021, with it being described by the members as being about “the dominance of technology in society, becoming and overcoming and the start of a journey towards creating something new”.

Discussing the band’s upcoming music with NME in 2022, Liam Gallagher described their sound as “fucking mental”.

“It’s fucking mental – I don’t know about ‘experimental’. That’s a fucking word for it. Gene was telling me there’s some scene like mathematic rock or summat. I was like, ‘This is giving me a headache already and I haven’t even heard any of it’.”

He added: “I don’t get involved – they like what I do to a certain extent, but they’re fucking somewhere else. They wouldn’t listen to me, man, but they’re doing their own thing. Gene’s got some tunes on the go as well. But I don’t know what the fuck they’re drinking or smoking… all that weird music, man. Or maybe they’re not doing any of that and that’s why the music’s so fucking weird.”