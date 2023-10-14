Lenny Kravitz bares all in video for new song ‘TK421’

Lenny Kravitz has announced details of a new double album called ‘Blue Electric Light’, which will be released on March 15.

The rock musician has also shared the album’s lead single, ‘TK421’ – watch the video for the song below, in which Kravitz is seen, from behind, entirely naked.

‘Blue Electric Light’ will be Kravitz’s first album since 2018’s ‘Raise Vibration’, and it will be released through his own label, Roxie Records, with distribution by BMG.

It will be the 59-year-old’s first double album and 12th studio effort overall, made up of 12 tracks that he recorded in his studio in the Bahamas. Kravitz wrote and played most of the material himself, alongside the guitarist and longtime Kravitz collaborator Craig Ross.

Kravitz won the Grammy Award for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance for four years in a row from 1999 to 2002, setting the record for most consecutive wins at the awards ceremony for a male artist. His best known songs include 1998’s ‘Fly Away’, 1993’s ‘Are You Gonna Go My Way’ and 1991’s ‘It Ain’t Over ‘til It’s Over’.

Last month, Kravitz joined TikTok, with his first post being a five second video in which he dons his famous giant scarf and says, “Grab your big scarf – it’s the first day of fall”. He was first seen wearing the accessory in 2012 and it went on to spawn countless memes online.

In a 2018 interview with Jimmy Fallon, Kravitz said: “The guy who made that scarf, you can blame it on him. He made that scarf, and he gave it to me. And that was the day that I thought I would break it out I had no idea that there would be paparazzi.”

“I live in the Bahamas…I’m used to hot weather and I had to go to the store. I was buying some groceries and I thought I’d put on a little scarf to protect my throat, and that’s the scarf I had.”

Earlier this year, Kravitz performed his song ‘Calling All Angels’ on piano for the 2023 Oscars In Memoriam tribute segment, which honoured the late Olivia Newton-John, Vangelis, Jean-Luc Godard, James Caan, Ray Liotta and Angelo Badalamenti.