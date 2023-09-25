Lenny Kravitz joins TikTok with giant viral scarf

Lenny Kravitz has brought back his iconic giant scarf for his first post on TikTok – check out the video below.

The musician was first seen wearing the oversized accessory back in 2012, and it has since spawned countless memes online. Kravitz then defended the bold fashion choice during a 2018 interview with Jimmy Fallon.

“The guy who made that scarf, you can blame it on,” he said. “He made that scarf, and he gave it to me. And that was the day that I thought I would break it out. I had no idea that there would be paparazzi.”

Over the weekend, the star launched an official TikTok profile with a post that sees him don the scarf once again. “Grab your big scarf – it’s the first day of fall,” he says as struts down the road. Kravitz is also wearing shades and a brown leather jacket.

The caption to the video includes the hashtags #autumn and #scarves. Tune in here:

In the comments section, one fan wrote: “Lenny’s scarf can be as big as he wants. He is Lenny Freakin’ Kravitz!” Another asked: “Why is the best entrance to TikTok ever[?]”

Kravitz told Fallon in the aforementioned TV interview that he “couldn’t escape” the viral memes about his big scarf, which were often edited to make the accessory look even larger.

“I live in the Bahamas… I’m used to hot weather and I had to go to the store. I was buying some groceries and I thought I’d put on a little scarf to protect my throat, and that’s the scarf I had,” he recalled.

Fallon responded by saying that the item was more like “a blanket”.

Kravitz added: “Here’s the thing about the internet, though, that’s the problem – the scarf keeps getting bigger and bigger and bigger.”

Last Friday (September 22) saw Kravitz perform at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.