Lenny Kravitz pays tribute to victims of Nashville school shooting

Lenny Kravitz paid tribute to the victims of the Covenant School shooting in Nashville, Tennessee while hosting the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this week.

As reported by The New York Times, this week saw a 28-year-old from Nashville fatally shoot three children and three adults at a private Christian elementary school, leaving behind writings and detailed maps of the school and its security protocols.

During his opening monologue, Kravitz offered his condolences to the victims.

“I want to take a moment to send some of that healing love to the families and the innocent people that lost their lives at the Covenant School today and to the entire Nashville community,” he said. “Our hearts are heavy and we are with you.”

He ended the message by saying: “Nashville, we love you, and America, we must do better.”

Kravitz went on to perform a medley of his hits including ‘American Woman’, ‘Fly Away’, and ‘Are You Gonna Go My Way’.

Prior to the event, the singer shared he was “thrilled to host and perform at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards to celebrate the best in music.”

“As always the show will feature some great surprises and unforgettable performances that music fans across the country won’t want to miss,” he added.

iHeartRadio Muisc Awards’ presented Taylor Swift with the Innovator Award and featured a special performance from Pink, who received the 2023 Icon Award.

Kings Of Leon drummer Nathan Followill was also among those from the music world to speak out after the mass shooting.

“A school shooting just happened near my sons school,” he shared on social media. “Multiple children dead but let’s make sure that the gunman had his 2nd Amendment rights. Fuck you Bill Lee and fuck the NRA.”

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the Covenant School shooting marks the 130th mass shooting in the United States this year.

Earlier this month, Lenny Kravitz performed his song ‘Calling All Angels’ on piano for the 2023 Oscars In Memoriam tribute segment which honoured the late Olivia Newton-John, Vangelis, Jean-Luc Godard, James Caan, Ray Liotta, and Angelo Badalamenti.