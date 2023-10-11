Leo Sayer cancels UK shows after becoming “very ill”

Leo Sayer has been forced to cancel his scheduled UK live shows after becoming “very ill”.

Sharing a post on Facebook last weekend, the 75-year-old singer said: “I haven’t posted anything publicly about this before but I couldn’t fly or make the recent shows in the UK as I became very ill just before the trip.

“I have been in hospital here for the last 3 weeks in Australia with kidney, bladder and prostrate complications. It all happened at the last moment, so it was too late to warn anyone.”

He added: “Many thanks to Butlins [sic] and Tony Denton for making replacement arrangements for these shows.”

Sayer went on to apologise for having to disappoint his fans, but said “these things can happen to us 75 year olds”.

The ‘You Make Me Feel Like Dancing’ artist confirmed that he was “still in hospital”, though he said he was “well on the mend”.

He continued: “I will take a necessary short break from activities and be back fighting for shows in 2024 – particularly my UK and Ireland tour next autumn.