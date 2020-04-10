Leon Bridges and John Mayer team up for sunny new track ‘Inside Friend’

Leon Bridges has released a new single, ‘Inside Friend’, featuring John Mayer.

All proceeds for the track will be going to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, a project set up by The Recording Academy to assist musicians and professionals affected by the global pandemic.

Speaking about the track, Bridges said: “The concept for ‘Inside Friend’ came about from Mayer and I joking around in the studio about what an ideal date for an introvert or homebody like myself would be.

Advertisement

“I tour most of the year, so I’d rather invite a gal over to lounge comfortably in the crib as opposed to go out somewhere crowded.”

Bridges also explained that ‘Inside Friend’ took a while to release because he felt it “didn’t fit within the context” of his last release, but recently felt “globally compelled” to share it.

“I hope people find it soothing and uplifting while we hole up indoors and get through this,” the singer added. Listen to the new song below.

‘Inside Friend’ is the latest in a string of new collaborations from Bridges, including ‘Texas Sun’, a collaborative EP with Khruangbin, and ‘July’ with Noah Cyrus.

Advertisement

Bridges is also set to appear on Mayer’s new web series Current Mood. Fans can tune in to hear the duo discuss the new collaboration via Mayer’s Instagram on April 12.

Last month (March 29), Machine Gun Kelly shared a cover of John Mayer’s ‘Waiting On the World to Change’.

Released as part of MGK’s #LockDownSessions, a series of cover songs recorded while the world is in self-isolation due to the coronavirus outbreak, the 12th instalment sees the rapper/rocker put his own spin on John Mayer’s 2006 single.

Taken from the singer-songwriter’s third studio album ‘Continuum’, the song was also used as part of Barack Obama’s historic 2008 presidential campaign.