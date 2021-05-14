Leon Bridges shares new Anderson .Paak-directed video for ‘Motorbike’

Leon Bridges has shared the Anderson .Paak-directed video for his new single ‘Motorbike’ – you can watch the clip below.

The track is taken from Bridges’ forthcoming third solo album ‘Gold-Diggers Sound’, which is set for release on July 23 via Columbia Records. It’s his first LP since 2018’s ‘Good Thing’.

‘Gold-Diggers Sound’ has been previewed today (May 14) with ‘Motorbike’. It’s the second single to be released from Bridges’ forthcoming album following last year’s Terrace Martin collaboration ‘Sweeter’.

The Bonnie and Clyde-inspired video for ‘Motorbike’, which was directed by .Paak, has also been released and you can watch it below.

“The inception of the song started with this afrobeat-type instrumental that my homeboy Nate Mercereau made,” Bridges explained in a statement about the making of ‘Motorbike’. “Prior to the session, I was in Puerto Rico for my 30th with my best friends, and the energy of that trip totally inspired this song.

“‘Motorbike’ is about living in the moment and escaping with someone. It’s the personification of that unspoken chemistry you have with that person.

“A special thank you to my man Anderson .Paak for the stunning visuals.”

Bridges recently collaborated with The Avalanches on their song ‘Interstellar Love’, which featured on the latter’s December 2020 album ‘We Will Always Love You’.

The two artists performed their collaborative track together back in November as part of the Australian live music series The Sound.