Leon Vynehall announces second album ‘Rare, Forever’ and shares two new songs

Leon Vynehall has announced his second album ‘Rare, Forever’ and shared its two lead singles, ‘Mothra’ and ‘Ecce! Ego!’ – listen below.
Due for release on April 30 via Ninja Tune, the forthcoming 10-track record follows on from the electronic producer’s 2018 full-length debut ‘Nothing Is Still’.
‘Rare, Forever’ finds Vynehall delving into “who he is as a person and artist in the very moment”, and presents “a beautiful marriage” of his work so far while also progressing his sound.
‘Mothra’ is described by Vynehall as being “the euphoric unfurling of ‘something’.” He added: “Muted notes fluttering free before returning to the cascade we arrived from, only now with purpose.”
As for ‘Ecce! Ego!’ he explained: “The track’s title literally translates from Latin to ‘Behold! Me!’ A fitting introduction to an album about my own psyche, I thought.
“It starts off where ‘Nothing Is Still’ left off, but rapidly switches to something more fluid, perhaps even sinister. I kind of think of this song as ‘Envelopes (Chater VI)”s fucked up cousin.”
‘Rare, Forever’ also includes the songs ‘In>Pin’, ‘Snakeskin ∞ Has-Been’ and ‘Dumbo’. You can pre-order/pre-save the album here and see its full tracklist below.
1. ‘Ecce! Ego!’
2. ‘In>Pin’
3. ‘Mothra’
4. ‘Alichea Vella Amor’
5. ‘Snakeskin ∞ Has-Been’
6. ‘Worm (& Closer & Closer)’
7. ‘An Exhale’
8. ‘Dumbo’
9. ‘Farewell! Magnus Gabbro’
10. ‘All I See Is You, Velvet Brow’
In a four-star review of ‘Nothing Is Still’, NME wrote: “Here, Vynehall dreams in panoramic view opting for smoky beats and heavenly synth lines to make for a smattering of gorgeous arrangements.”