Les Savy Fav return with first new song in 14 years, ‘Legendary Tippers’

Les Savy Fav are back with their first new song for 14 years, ‘Legendary Tippers’.

The indie rockers’ quirky new post-punk-inspired track is the first new music to emerge since their 2010 album ‘Root For Ruin’.

“The guitars have this offhanded virtuoso thing going,” said vocalist Tim Harrington. “Seth had stacked all of these semi-improvised scratch tracks into a demo. When I got them, I was immediately drawn to the manic pile-up of using them all, all at once, with zero edits. It’s like if the solo from ‘Taxman’ wolfed down a bottle of Adderall.”

Check out ‘Legendary Tippers’ and its meta music video below:

Per a press release, Les Savy Fav spent their time away “building and growing their families, taking and losing jobs, and living through the various ecstatic and hideous aspects of growing older.”

Harrington wrote and illustrated children’s books, built an attic studio, dealt with mental health issues and later became a creative director. Bassist Syd Butler continued running his record label, Frenchkiss, and played alongside guitarist Seth Jabour as part of the house band for Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“The band was never a job, so we can’t get fired and don’t have to quit,” Harrington continued. “We had the time to figure out how to bring the people we’ve become and the people we are as artists together authentically. There’s a chaotic, untethered ecstasy at the center of the band’s universe. Squaring that with the desire to create stability and the need to endure some grind isn’t easy.”

Les Savy Fav teased their comeback throughout the last year with a series of one-off shows, including a string of European festival appearances and an intimate show at the newly opened Knitting Factory NYC alongside Marnie Stern.

The band will be playing two UK and Ireland shows later this month and will also appear at Primavera Sound in May, with other UK shows planned for around that time.

You can see their tour dates below and buy your tickets here.

FEBRUARY

23 – London, Electric Ballroom

24 – Bristol, Simple Things Festival

MAY

24 – Dublin, Whelans

25 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

28 – Barcelona, Primavera Sound