Less Than Jake announce 30th anniversary UK and Ireland tour

Less Than Jake have announced a UK and Ireland headline tour for 2022 – check out the schedule below.

The Florida band will hit the road next spring in support of their latest album ‘Silver Linings’ (released last December) and to mark their 30th anniversary. You can purchase tickets from here.

Kicking off at Dublin’s Voodoo Lounge on March 29, the group’s upcoming run of dates also includes stop-offs in Belfast, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Bournemouth and Bristol.

The tour will conclude with a performance at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on April 9, 2022. Skinny Lister, The Toasters and Millie Manders will appear as special guests throughout the stint.

Less Than Jake’s UK/Ireland shows will follow a run of European concerts scheduled for October and November this year, with dates booked for Paris, Amsterdam, Munich, Berlin and other cities – check out the full schedule here.

Tue March 29 2022 – DUBLIN Voodoo Lounge

Wed March 30 2022 – BELFAST Limelight

Thu March 31 2022 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

Fri April 01 2022 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 City Hall, Newcastle

Sat April 02 2022 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Sun April 03 2022 – MANCHESTER O2 Ritz

Tue April 05 2022 – LEICESTER O2 Academy Leicester

Wed April 06 2022 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute

Thu April 07 2022 – BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy Bournemouth

Fri April 08 2022 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Sat April 09 2022 – LONDON O2 Forum Kentish Town

Ahead of their in-person tour, Less Than Jake will perform two live-streamed shows this coming Thursday (May 27) and Friday (May 28) following their first-ever virtual gig back in December – find further details here.

An official description reveals that the stream will feature airings of new and classic tracks as well as “more of what made the original live stream great with an energetic live performance, hilarious content + more”.