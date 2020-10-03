Less Than Jake announce new album ‘Silver Linings’, share first song in three years

Less Than Jake have announced the release of their ninth studio album, ‘Silver Linings’.

The band’s long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s ‘See The Light’ will mark their first full-length with drummer Matt Yonker, who joined the lineup after Vinnie Fiorello departed in 2018.

Set to arrive on December 11 via Pure Noise Records, the band shared the artwork for their new LP on Twitter.

“Here is the cover for our new record, ‘Silver Linings’!” the band wrote. “Our good friend Pete Wonsowski, the artist behind the pen of our mascot, the Evo Kid, drew this cover art! Thanks Pete!”

“We made a new record! Our first full length with our new drummer, Matt Yonker, and it sounds amazing,” Chris DeMakes said in a statement.

“More vocal hooks than a tackle box, horns galore and that bombastic and upbeat energy that we’re known for. We didn’t try to reinvent the wheel with this one, it’s still undeniably Less Than Jake. Just a bit punchier and in your face. We can’t wait for our fans to hear it!”

He continued: “It’s still so freaking exciting!! After decades of working on songs together, we still love it, and with our new drummer Matt Yonker, we feel reignited and refuelled.

“Personally, I feel that this is the first step of a new era for the band. While the music feels undeniably Less Than Jake, the flow of the tracks and the attitude of the horns and lyrics have a freshness to them and I look forward to sharing these songs with our amazing fans.”

News of Less Than Jake’s new album was accompanied by a video for lead single ‘Lie To Me’, which is the band’s first new song in three years. You can watch it below.

‘Silver Linings’ is released December 11 and can be pre-ordered here.

See the album’s tracklist below:

1. ‘The High Cost Of Low Living’

2. ‘Lie To Me’

3. ‘Keep On Chasing’

4. ‘Anytime And Anywhere’

5. ‘The Test’

6. ‘Dear Me’

7. ‘Monkey Wrench Myself’

8. ‘King Of The Downside’

9. ‘Lost At Home’

10. ‘Move’

11. ‘Bill’

12. ‘So Much Less’

Last month, the remastered version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 was released, and tracks by Less Than Jake, Skepta, A Tribe Called Quest, Alex Lahey, Machine Gun Kelly feature on the game’s iconic soundtrack.