Lethal Bizzle, Kurupt FM and more join Dizzee Rascal at London’s South Facing Festival 2024

Lethal Bizzle, Kurupt FM and more have joined Dizzee Rascal as performers for this year’s edition of London’s South Facing Festival.

The festival is being held at the capital’s Crystal Palace Bowl, and debuted in 2021 with a line-up including Supergrass, The Streets, Sleaford Mods and Max Richter.

This year’s edition of the festival series will take place between July 26 and August 10. Dizzee Rascal is set to headline the fest on August 3, with the likes of Lethal Bizzle, Kurupt FM, Decoy, Beats, SHOSH and Efan also performing throughout the day.

General ticket sale is set to commence on Friday, February 9 at 9am local time. Visit here to purchase tickets.

Other acts announced for this year’s event include Jess Glynne, Damian Marley, Love Motion with Grace Jones and more.

Commencing in 2021, South Facing was created with the ultimate goal of having reduced environmental impact. The multi-day festival works with local partners while setting high standards in sustainability for everything from audience experience and travel to recyclable and compostable products.

Previous years have included headline slots from Supergrass, Sleaford Mods, Max Richter and The English National Opera, and have seen artists including London Grammar, Richard Ashcroft, Becky Hill, Bombay Bicycle Club, Jungle, Craig David, James, Rudimental, and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds grace the stage.

Elsewhere, Dizzie Rascal recently released his latest single ‘What You Know About That’, from his forthcoming LP ‘Don’t Take It Personal’ which is out on February 9. The track follows his previous single ‘How Did I Get So Calm’.

To celebrate the release of the new album the rapper has announced a series of UK instore appearances and tour dates, which kick off at London’s Rough Trade East on February 9 before wrapping up with a show at Crystal Palace Park in London. You can purchase tickets here.