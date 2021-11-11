Let’s Eat Grandma announce third album ‘Two Ribbons’ and share title track

Let’s Eat Grandma have announced details of their third studio album – ‘Two Ribbons’ will come out next year and is being previewed today (November 11) by its title track.

The album, set to be released on April 8, 2022 via Transgressive, also features the band’s comeback single ‘Hall Of Mirrors’, which was shared back in September and marked their first new music in three years.

Speaking about the record’s title track and closing song, the band’s Jenny Hollingworth said: “’Two Ribbons’ is a song I wrote to, and about, two of the closest people in my life, and how my relationships with them shifted over time through loss and life changes.

“It touches on the isolating experience of grieving, our powerlessness in the face of death, and the visceral emotions of grief.”

Watch the video for the new song, directed by El Hardwick, below:

To begin 2022, Let’s Eat Grandma will play two headline shows in the UK in January. First up, they’ll head to Norwich for a show at the Arts Centre venue on January 26, before heading to London for a gig at XOYO the following night.

Pick up tickets for the shows here, see the artwork and tracklist for ‘Two Ribbons’ below, and pre-order the album here.

1. ‘Happy New Year’

2. ‘Levitation’

3. ‘Watching You Go’

4. ‘Hall Of Mirrors’

5. ‘Insect Loop’

6. ‘Half Light’

7. ‘Sunday’

8. ‘In The Cemetery’

9. ‘Strange Conversations’

10. ‘Two Ribbons’

In a four-star review of the band’s last album, 2018’s ‘I’m All Ears’, NME wrote: “This is a thrilling, fascinating album that continually startles: it’s a bold step forward and one that feels like a glimpse into the future.”