Let’s Eat Grandma announce UK tour, share new track ‘Levitation’

Let’s Eat Grandma have shared new track ‘Levitation’ and announced details of a 2022 UK tour – check out dates below and find tickets here.

‘Levitation’ is the final single to be taken from Let’s Eat Grandma’s third album ‘Two Ribbons’, which is now out April 29 after being pushed back due to vinyl delays. It follows on from ‘Hall Of Mirrors’, the record’s title track and ‘Happy New Year’.

Check out the video for ‘Levitation’ below:

Speaking about the hopeful track, Rosa Walton said: “It’s about feeling all over the place, escaping to your imagination and being in a disorientating and surreal mental state, which can be both scary and elevating somehow – everything feels more creative and things look brighter.

“You’re with someone you’re close to, trying to reach out and connect to them, and even though you’re both struggling, you’re able to find comfort in one another, and have an absurdly funny yet meaningful time together. You begin to see some hope in your future again after a time when you’d started to lose sight of that.”

Alongside the new track, Let’s Eat Grandma have also announced a UK headline tour.

Kicking off in Cardiff on October 6, the run of shows will take in Manchester, Leeds and Newcastle with the run finishing up with a gig at London’s KOKO alongside a homecoming show in Norwich. Tickets go on sale Friday (March 25) and can be found here.

Let’s Eat Grandma will play:

OCTOBER 2022

6 – Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

7 – Yes (Pink Room), Manchester

8 – Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds

13 – Cluny, Newcastle

14 – Metronome, Nottingham

15 – Space 54, Birmingham

16 – Mash, Cambridge

18 – Thekla, Bristol

19 – Koko, London

21 – Patterns, Brighton

22 – Epic, Norwich

Let’s Eat Grandma have also been confirmed to appear at Latitude 2022, alongside headliners Foals, Lewis Capaldi and Snow Patrol.

The likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Little Simz, Fontaines D.C., Maggie Rogers, Manic Street Preachers, Modest Mouse, Rina Sawayama, Groove Armada, Self Esteem and Caroline Polachek will also be appearing across the weekend.