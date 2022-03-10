Let’s Eat Grandma push back album release due to vinyl delays

Let’s Eat Grandma have pushed back the release of their upcoming new album due to vinyl delays.

The Norwich duo – comprising Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth – announced in November that they’ll be releasing their third studio album, ‘Two Ribbons’, on April 8 via Transgressive.

Now, the album has been pushed back to April 29. Writing on Twitter, the pair said: “Really sorry to announce that due to ongoing global vinyl delays we’ve had to move our album release date back to 29th April 2022. We’ve been singing CDs in the meantime.”

Advertisement

The duo also revealed that more “new music” was “coming soon” in the post, which you can see below:

Really sorry to announce that due to ongoing global vinyl delays we've had to move our album release date back to 29th April 2022. We've been signing CDs in the meantime – you can preorder the album at https://t.co/X5cnrNDA87 💫 new music coming soon… pic.twitter.com/c4yxm2IVO5 — Let's Eat Grandma (@thelegofgrandma) March 10, 2022

You can see the tracklist below, and pre-order the album here.

1. ‘Happy New Year’

2. ‘Levitation’

3. ‘Watching You Go’

4. ‘Hall Of Mirrors’

5. ‘Insect Loop’

6. ‘Half Light’

7. ‘Sunday’

8. ‘In The Cemetery’

9. ‘Strange Conversations’

10. ‘Two Ribbons’

Reviewing their recent live return, NME said: “The duo’s more kinetic numbers come off best tonight. New song ‘Levitation’, a party synth stomper of despair turned into hope, sees Walton and Hollingworth singing arm-in-arm on one of their poppiest outings to date. Elsewhere, the subwoofer growls and industrial samples of the PC Music-indebted ‘Hot Pink’ (co-produced by the late SOPHIE) are exhilarating live, bolstered by improved vocal performances.”

Advertisement

In a four-star review of the band’s last album, 2018’s ‘I’m All Ears’, NME wrote: “This is a thrilling, fascinating album that continually startles: it’s a bold step forward and one that feels like a glimpse into the future.”