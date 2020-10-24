Lewis Capaldi and Craig David join lineup of free McDonald’s gigs

Lewis Capaldi and Craig David are among the names that have been announced on the lineup for a weekend of free gigs presented by McDonald’s.

The fast food giant has announced a weekend of live music, titled ‘I’m Lovin’ It Live’, taking place October 30 to November 1. Other names on the bill include Stormzy, Kaiser Chiefs and Jess Glynne.

Becky Hill will kick things off on Friday (October 30) at 7.30pm, followed by Glynne at 9pm. Saturday (October 31) will see Kaiser Chiefs play at 7pm, followed by Olly Murs at 8pm, and David at 9pm.

Stormzy and Capaldi will close the weekend of shows with a streamed performance on Sunday (November 1st).

Tap here to download the My McDonald's App 👇https://t.co/CcvtXcFoQS — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) October 23, 2020

Fans will be able to access the shows by downloading the My McDonald’s App – which is free – onto their mobile device and enabling notifications, so the app will alert people when the gigs are about to begin.

Earlier this month it was revealed that Travis Scott‘s McDonald’s meal partnership helped boost the fast food chain’s sales in the US following a slump during the coronavirus pandemic.

The limited edition ‘Travis Scott Meal’ deal went on sale last month in participating McDonald’s restaurants in the US. The Houston rapper also launched a McDonald’s-themed merch line to tie in with the partnership.

Meanwhile, Lewis Capaldi has jokingly responded after being tipped to earn £2million a month on OnlyFans.