Lewis Capaldi announces huge concert in Cardiff

Lewis Capaldi has announced a huge concert in Cardiff in the summer.

The singer-songwriter is set to play at Alexandra Head in Cardiff Bay on July 20 as part of The Bay Series. Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 4) at 10am and can be purchased here.

The date comes in the middle of a busy UK tour in the summer, which will see him perform at Manchester Castlefield Bowl, along with dates in Glasgow and Ireland before wrapping up with two nights at The O2 in London.

He is also set to headline this year‘s Isle Of Wight Festival alongside Muse and Kasabian in June.

Meanwhile, Bastille frontman Dan Smith recently revealed that he has been writing with Capaldi as the latter continues work on his second album.

Capaldi released his debut record, ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Heavenly Extent’, in 2019. At the beginning of 2021, he announced he was taking a break from social media in order to focus on completing the LP’s follow-up.

“I did some writing with [Capaldi] and it was really great to see him,” Smith said.

“Obviously he has had the most amazing time and I think he is just taking his time writing lots of music and living his life.”

Smith continued: “We fucking love Lewis and we’re so proud of everything he’s done all over the world. It’s exciting to see what he’s going to do next.”

Lewis Capaldi’s UK and Ireland tour dates are as follows:

JUNE

24 – Cork Musgrave Park

25 – Dublin Malahide Castle

26 – Belfast Ormeau Park

28 – Manchester Castlefield Bowl

29 – Lancashire Lytham Green

JULY

8 – Glasgow Green

20 – Cardiff Alexandra Head



AUGUST

11 – Scarborough Open Air Theatre

SEPTEMBER

1 – London O2 Arena

2 – London O2 Arena