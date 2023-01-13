Lewis Capaldi announces huge outdoor shows in Manchester, Edinburgh and Belfast

Lewis Capaldi has announced a trio of huge outdoor UK gigs for this summer in Manchester, Edinburgh and Belfast – find details below and get ticket details here.
The Scottish singer-songwriter will release new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’, the follow-up to 2019 debut ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’, on May 19.
Prior to that, he is set to hit the road on a UK and European arena tour this month, ending in mid-March.
2023 will also see Capaldi make his headline debut at Reading and Leeds festivals. He is set to top the bill on Main Stage West on the Saturday of Reading and Sunday of Leeds. Also set to headline are Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, Foals, The Killers and Imagine Dragons.
Before and after these shows, he will play headline gigs at Manchester’s Wythenshawe Park (August 25), Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Showgrounds (September 1) and Belfast’s Boucher Road Playing Fields (September 3)
The Scottish singer-songwriter will perform at Wythenshawe Park in Manchester on August 25, Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Showgrounds on September 1, and Boucher Road Playing Fields on September 3 as part of the Belfast Vital concert series.
Tickets for the new shows go on sale on Friday, January 20 at 9am GMT. Check out the dates for the existing tour alongside new dates below, and buy your tickets here.
JANUARY 2023
14 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
16 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
18 – Manchester, AO Arena
19 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
21 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
23 – Aberdeen, P&J Live
24 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
26 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
27 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
29 – Belfast, SSE Arena
30 – Dublin, 3Arena
FEBRUARY 2023
1 – Cardiff, International Arena
2 – Exeter, Westpoint Arena
13 – Warsaw, Torwar
14 – Vienna, Stadthalle
16 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena
17 – Prague, O2 Arena
19 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena
21 – Frankfurt, Festhalle
23 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis
25 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
26 – Paris, Accor Arena
28 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena
MARCH 2023
2 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena
3 – Oslo, Spektrum
5 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena
7 – Zurich, Hallenstadion
8 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum
10 – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi
11 – Madrid, WiZink Center
14 – Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle
15 – Munich, Olympiahalle
AUGUST 2023
25 – Manchester, Wythenshawe Park
26 – Reading Festival
27 – Leeds Festival
SEPTEMBER 2023
1 – Edinburgh, Royal Highland Showgrounds
3 – Belfast, Boucher Road Playing Fields