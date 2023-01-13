Lewis Capaldi announces huge outdoor shows in Manchester, Edinburgh and Belfast

Lewis Capaldi has announced a trio of huge outdoor UK gigs for this summer in Manchester, Edinburgh and Belfast – find details below and get ticket details here.

The Scottish singer-songwriter will release new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’, the follow-up to 2019 debut ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’, on May 19.

Prior to that, he is set to hit the road on a UK and European arena tour this month, ending in mid-March.

2023 will also see Capaldi make his headline debut at Reading and Leeds festivals. He is set to top the bill on Main Stage West on the Saturday of Reading and Sunday of Leeds. Also set to headline are Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, Foals, The Killers and Imagine Dragons.

Before and after these shows, he will play headline gigs at Manchester’s Wythenshawe Park (August 25), Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Showgrounds (September 1) and Belfast’s Boucher Road Playing Fields (September 3)

Tickets for the new shows go on sale on Friday, January 20 at 9am GMT. Check out the dates for the existing tour alongside new dates below, and buy your tickets here.

JANUARY 2023

14 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

16 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

18 – Manchester, AO Arena

19 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

21 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

23 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

24 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

26 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

27 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

29 – Belfast, SSE Arena

30 – Dublin, 3Arena

FEBRUARY 2023

1 – Cardiff, International Arena

2 – Exeter, Westpoint Arena

13 – Warsaw, Torwar

14 – Vienna, Stadthalle

16 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena

17 – Prague, O2 Arena

19 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena

21 – Frankfurt, Festhalle

23 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

25 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

26 – Paris, Accor Arena

28 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

MARCH 2023

2 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena

3 – Oslo, Spektrum

5 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena

7 – Zurich, Hallenstadion

8 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum

10 – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi

11 – Madrid, WiZink Center

14 – Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle

15 – Munich, Olympiahalle

AUGUST 2023

25 – Manchester, Wythenshawe Park

26 – Reading Festival

27 – Leeds Festival

SEPTEMBER 2023

1 – Edinburgh, Royal Highland Showgrounds

3 – Belfast, Boucher Road Playing Fields