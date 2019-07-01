Tickets are now on sale

Lewis Capaldi will headline this year’s Kew The Music festival.

The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer tops the bill at the London event on July 10. Nina Nesbitt and Dusky Grey are the support acts.

The festival, held at The Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, sees Beverley Knight and Billy Ocean perform on July 9; Jools Holland And His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra on July 11; Craig David on July 12; Garbage on July 13 and Rick Astley on July 14. Tickets for Capaldi’s headline show are now on sale.

In other news, the Scottish artist responded to praise from Noel Gallagher’‘s daughter following his hilarious Glastonbury set on Saturday (June 29), during which he poked fun at the former Oasis guitarist.

Capaldi shared a clip of Gallagher’s comments on the big screens of the Other Stage at Glastonbury, moments before coming out to perform. Donning an Oasis-style Parka, he took it off to reveal a t-shirt featuring an image of Gallagher’s face inside a love heart.

NME spoke to Capaldi after his performance in which he addressed the circumstances surrounding his grand Glastonbury entrance.

“When I found out that [Noel Gallagher] slagged me off…I swear to the lord, I was buzzing!” he said in the video interview.