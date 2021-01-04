Lewis Capaldi announces social media break to focus on writing second album

Lewis Capaldi has announced that he’ll be taking a break from social media in order to focus on writing his second album.

The Scottish singer said that fans can expect to hear the first songs from the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Heavenly Extent‘ later this year, but remained typically dead-pan about what is in store.

“Honestly been the most incredible few years and it means the world to have the support of all of you,” he wrote.

“Going to fuck off for a wee bit now to crack on and finish the second album. Won’t be using social media so you’ll all have to make do without me talking shite and constantly trying to take your money by flogging you something.”

See you all later in the year with a new album to shove down your throats ❤️x pic.twitter.com/ed9O3UQOnX — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) January 4, 2021

He added: “Hope you all had a lovely Christmas and New Year and I’ll see you big lovely bastards later in the year with some new music that imagine will be universally panned by critics and will fail to be as commercially successful as my last outing.

“Thus spelling the beginning of the end of the 15 minutes of fame that quite frankly, I never deserved in the first place. IT’S ALL VERY EXCITING. LOVE YOU, STAY SAFE AND BYE FOR NOW.”

Capaldi also referenced the break in his Twitter bio, changing it to “see ya soon x”.

The singer’s break comes after he was named among the best-selling artists of 2020 in the UK.

New data published by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) today (January 4), reveals that Capaldi’s 2019 debut ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’ was the UK’s best-selling album in 2020, the second year in a row that the album has achieved the feat.

He was also among the major winners at the Scottish Music Awards in November 2020.