Lewis Capaldi has announced a “super intimate” Reading & Leeds warm-up show – find all the details below.

The singer-songwriter, who released his second album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ last Friday (May 19), is due to headline the Main Stage West at the dual event this August.

Today (May 23), it’s been confirmed that Capaldi will play a tiny gig at The Wardrobe in Leeds on June 6 with support from James Marriott.

Tickets will be available exclusively to R&L ticketholders (day or weekend) via a ballot, with all profits going to charity.

You can register here now until midday BST next Tuesday (May 30). If you are successful, you’ll receive an exclusive link next week that will direct you to the ticket purchase site. See the announcement post below.

Capaldi’s forthcoming performance at the 400-capacity Leeds venue follows his 2023 UK and Ireland arena tour, which took place in January and February.

🚨SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 Clear your diaries on 6th June 👀 We're hosting a super intimate show in Leeds with none other than LEWIS CAPALDI. Not only that, we also have the incredible James Marriott supporting 👏 pic.twitter.com/wipQqXWCpS — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) May 23, 2023

The Scottish artist subsequently embarked on a run of headline concerts in Europe, but that stint was ultimately cut short after he was diagnosed with bronchitis.

Capaldi has since toured in North America, and is currently out on the road for a string of intimate UK dates/Q&As.

Capaldi will top the bill at Reading & Leeds on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27, respectively. He’s headlining this year’s festival alongside Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, The Killers, Imagine Dragons and Foals.

Additionally, the singer will make appearances at Radio 1’s Big Weekend and Glastonbury before playing a trio of huge outdoor headline dates in the UK and Ireland. Find any remaining tickets for Capaldi’s own shows here.

Capaldi’s new record ‘Broken By Desire…’ is currently outselling the rest of the Official Albums Chart Top 20 combined.

In other news, the star was recently presented with an “unusual” statue of himself which was made by students at his former secondary school.