Lewis Capaldi announces his biggest headline show to date

Lewis Capaldi has announced his biggest headline show to date following his victorious night at the BRIT Awards 2020 yesterday (February 18).

The Scottish singer/songwriter took home the awards for Song Of The Year and Best New Artist during last night’s ceremony at The O2 in London.

Capaldi will return to The O2 on October 2 for his biggest headline gig to date, which is also set to be his final live date of 2020.

Tickets for Capaldi’s show at The O2 in London go on general sale at 11AM this Friday (February 21).

The gig will join Capaldi’s already-announced arena dates in staging the mental health initiative LIVELIVE, which aims to provide mental health support to fans “who love live music, yet suffer from anxiety and/or panic attacks whilst in busy concert environments”.

Each ticket to Capaldi’s upcoming tour includes a 50p donation which goes towards “providing a fully qualified team at venues who are expertly trained and qualified in assisting with panic, anxiety or any other general mental health enquiries fans may have”.

You can see Capaldi’s upcoming UK live dates below.

March

2 – Manchester, O2 Apollo SOLD OUT

3 – Manchester, O2 Apollo SOLD OUT

5 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro SOLD OUT

6 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro SOLD OUT

8 – Dublin, 3Arena SOLD OUT

9 – Dublin, 3Arena SOLD OUT

11 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena SOLD OUT

12 – London, The SSE Arena Wembley SOLD OUT

13 – London, The SSE Arena Wembley SOLD OUT

15 – Aberdeen, P&J Live SOLD OUT

June

12 – Isle Of Wight Festival

13 – Parklife Festival @ Heaton Park, Manchester

21 – Belsonic @ Ormeau Park, Belfast

July

2 – Lytham Festival

8 – Sounds Of The City @ Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

12 – TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow

October

2 – London, O2 Arena

During his acceptance speech for Song of the Year, Capaldi told the audience that his hit song ‘Someone You Loved’ is not about his ex-girlfriend Paige Turley — but was in fact written for his late grandmother.