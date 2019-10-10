He's more than a one-hit wonder...

Lewis Capaldi has questioned his rapid rise to pop stardom, saying that there are other artists who are more talented than him.

The singer, 23, said that he has “no clue” why he is selling millions of records, as well as becoming the first artist in history to sell out a UK arena tour without an album to his name.

“I’ve got no clue. ‘What right do I have to be playing arenas?’ is what goes through my head,” Capaldi told The Guardian. “Impostor syndrome. I’m not better than any of these people, I’m not better at writing songs or singing.”

Capaldi’s breakthrough hit ‘Someone You Loved’ spent seven weeks at Number 1 and became the biggest-selling single of 2019 in the UK (it peaked at Number 3 in the US charts last week). His debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’ is the fastest-selling debut by a British artist in eight years.

Elsewhere in the interview, Capaldi spoke about taking inspiration from Joe Cocker.

“I could always sing loud because I was playing pubs when I was 11, and you’ve got to sing loud there,” he said. “But I saw Joe Cocker on some Beatles documentary, and I was floored. I tried to sing like that, and I was fucking terrible, as you would expect from someone going through puberty trying to give it the raspy voice.

“But then I finally fell into it at around 18. I don’t know if I’ve done some irreparable damage to my voice trying to get here. I never had any lessons, but obviously now I’ve had coaching to keep it going.”

He added that he suffers with “really bad acid reflux”, so while he’s on tour he has to avoid eating spicy food and limit his alcohol consumption.

Last Thursday (October 3), Capaldi responded to Camila Cabello’s ‘Someone You Loved’ BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge cover, saying Cabello is “incredible”.