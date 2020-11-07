Lewis Capaldi breaks Ed Sheeran’s albums chart record

Lewis Capaldi has broken a UK albums chart record with his 2019 album, ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’.

On Friday (November 6), the Scottish singer-songwriter’s debut LP landed at Number Nine on the UK’s official album chart, recording a 77th consecutive week in the Top 10.

The result means the album has passed the previous record of 76 consecutive weeks for a solo artist set by Ed Sheeran‘s 2017 album ‘÷’.

At the start of the week, ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ sat outside the Top 10. But after posting 6,866 sales, Capaldi’s album beat out Amy McDonald‘s ‘The Human Demands’ at Number 10 and Black Stone Cherry‘s ‘The Human Condition’.

“77 weeks in the Top 10, who’d have thought that was even possible for an artist these days?” EMI MD Clive Cawley said. “To hit that landmark and to topple that Ed Sheeran chap – who’s had a few hits in his day – is an eye-watering achievement. I feel we’re running out of quotes about what an exceptional and unique artist Lewis really is.”

He continued: “I believe we only have Simon & Garfunkel ahead of us now. But I think we’ll all happily concede to their timeless and incredible legacy and just see how much further we can keep this run going for – as a bit of fun as much as anything. Divinely inspired stuff.”

Last weekend, Lewis Capaldi was among the artists who took part in a series of free gigs presented by McDonald’s.

The fast food giant hosted a weekend of live music, titled ‘I’m Lovin’ It Live’, which took place October 30 to November 1. Other names on the bill included Stormzy, Kaiser Chiefs and Jess Glynne.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran was once told he’d never make it in music unless he dyed his hair black, according to his manager.

Speaking in a new interview, Stuart Camp, who has been Sheeran’s manager since 2011, revealed that the ‘Shape Of You’ singer’s former management company told him that he wouldn’t be a star unless he dyed his hair and got rid of his trademark effects pedal.