Lewis Capaldi breaks Scottish concert record

Lewis Capaldi has broken the record for the biggest-selling indoor live show in Scotland.

The Glasgow-born singer-songwriter sold more than 15,000 tickets for his concert at the P&J Live arena in Aberdeen, which took place on January 23 as part of his current UK and Ireland headline tour.

Louise Stewart, interim MD at P&J Live, said (via IQ): “Monday’s show was absolutely phenomenal. The perfect blend of humour and pure talent, Lewis entertained the record-breaking crowd with new music, some classic hits and gave us a few laughs along the way. This is a fantastic accolade for P&J Live and is exactly what the venue was built for.

“We would like to thank DF Concerts & Events for bringing Lewis up the North East of Scotland and to his fans for all their continued support – we couldn’t do it without you. We look forward to continuing to bring a variety of world-class acts to the region.”

Operated by ASM Global, the £333million P&J Live venue opened back in August 2019 and replaced the former Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC).

“P&J Live was the perfect venue for Lewis’ full-hearted songs and incredible production on his hugely successful arena tour,” added ASM programming director James Harrison.

“Nearly 15,000 fans from Scotland’s North East standing on the floor has to be seen to be believed, a unique sight in UK venues, an incredible atmosphere and a night to remember for everyone that was there.”

In a four-star review of Capaldi’s recent show in Leeds, NME described the event as “part lachrymose ballads, part extended, and very funny, Netflix special stand-up show”.

Capaldi is due to release his second studio album, ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’, on May 19 via EMI. You can pre-order/pre-save it here. He’s already released two singles from the record: ‘Forget Me’ and ‘Pointless’.

Meanwhile, Lewis Capaldi is set to play at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in May before making a headline appearance at Reading & Leeds 2023 in August.