Watch Lewis Capaldi’s fiery new ‘Bruises’ video

Lewis Capaldi has shared a fiery new video for his recent single ‘Bruises’.

It comes ahead of the singer’s sold-out UK tour, which begins next month.

The new, massively dramatic video sees Capaldi in a desolate wasteland, among fights between prisoners. There’s also a molotov cocktail or two. Watch the video below.

‘Bruises’ is taken from Capaldi’s debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’, the fastest-selling debut album by a British artist in eight years.

Last week, the singer reflected on his huge success this year, saying it baffles him: “I’m not better at writing songs or singing.”

“I’ve got no clue,” he said when asked why he thinks he’s suddenly become so popular. “‘What right do I have to be playing arenas?’ is what goes through my head. Impostor syndrome. I’m not better than any of these people, I’m not better at writing songs or singing.”

Last month, Capaldi offered free tickets for his gigs to his Tinder matches, saying: “This is the only lifeline I have left before I’m resigned to a lifetime living at home with my mother.”

Following his November UK tour, Capaldi will return next year for an (already sold out) arena run. View the dates below.

November

22 – Belfast, Ulster Hall

23 – Manchester, Academy

25 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

26 – Bristol, O2 Academy

28 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

29 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

30 – Norwich, UEA

December

2 – Nottingham, Rock City

3 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

5 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

7 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

8 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

March 2020

2 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

3 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

5 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

6 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

8 – Dublin, 3Arena

9 – Dublin, 3Arena

11 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

12 – London, The SSE Arena Wembley

13 – London, The SSE Arena Wembley

15 – Aberdeen, TECA