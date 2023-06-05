Lewis Capaldi cancels all shows prior to Glastonbury to “rest and recover”

Lewis Capaldi has announced that he has cancelled all work commitments until his performance at Glastonbury in order to “rest and recover”.

The singer released a statement today (June 5) explaining that the last few months have been a lot for him and it has taken a toll on him “both mentally and physically”.

“This is a really difficult message and one that hurts me a lot to have to type, but I’m really sorry to say that I’m going to have to cancel all commitments from now until I play Glastonbury on June 24th,” Capaldi wrote.

Advertisement

“It’s been such an incredible time leading into this new album, and seeing all of the support from everyone has been beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of,” he added. “That said, the last few months have been full on both mentally and physically, I haven’t been home properly since Christmas and at the moment I’m struggling to get to grips with it all.”

He continued: “I need to take a moment to rest and recover, to be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all of the other incredible shows coming up so that I’m able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come. I need to take these three weeks to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit, spend some time with my family and friends and do normal life things that are an important part of me feeling better. I hope everyone understands.”

Capaldi also took the time to thank his fans for spending the money to see him, especially with “how difficult things are economically at the moment” and apologized for the impact the announcement will have.

Shows cancelled include today’s (June 5) FM104’s The Gig in Dublin, a show in Leeds on June 6, one in Glasgow on June 7 and his performance at Capital FM’s Summertime Ball at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 12.

The singer previously opened up about his mental health and Tourette’s syndrome in his Netflix documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now.

Advertisement

In other Capaldi news, the Scottish singer surprised fans by performing a cover of Taylor Swift‘s ‘Love Story’. This marked the second time that he has performed the track at one of his shows — first playing his version of the song at a 1975 show in Newcastle this January.

Last month the singer-songwriter released his second full-length LP, ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’.

Less than a week after it arrived, the album was reported as outselling the rest of the Official Albums Chart Top 20 combined. Reaching over 68,000 sales during that time, the album — which contained hit singles including ‘Forget Me’, ‘Pointless’ and ‘Wish You The Best’ — has since gone on to knock Ed Sheeran’s ‘-’ (‘Subtract’) album from the top spot.