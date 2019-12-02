Lewis Capaldi cancels shows over health concerns

Lewis Capaldi has cancelled a number of his UK gigs to prevent “long term damage” to his voice.

The Scottish singer-songwriter was due to play Nottingham’s Rock City tonight (December 2) and O2 Academy Sheffield tomorrow (December 3) as part of his winter UK and Ireland tour. But on Friday (November 29) Capaldi lost his voice during a gig at O2 Academy Brixton and has since been advised to cancel these other shows.

On Thursday (November 28) Capaldi pulled a gig at Southampton’s O2 Guildhall show in the hope of recovering in time for his Brixton show. He then lost his voice at Brixton, which led him to scrap a gig at UEA in Norwich on Saturday (November 30).

Brixton I can't thank you all enough for singing for me tonight when I lost my voice. Sorry if I let anyone down, I'll be back soon enough ❤️ — America’s Sweetheart (@LewisCapaldi) November 29, 2019

Addressing the Brixton gig, Capaldi later wrote on Instagram: “Last night in Brixton was one of the hardest performances I’ve had to do and thank you so, so much to everyone that came down and helped out with the tougher parts of some of those tunes.

“I’m so sorry that my voice wasn’t as up to it as I had hoped it would be.

"As you know, I have been struggling with my voice since touring in America and the European leg and much of this UK stretch of this tour has been difficult. I've had many URGENT check ups with various doctors and under each of their professional advisories I need to take it very easy and unfortunately have to cancel the next three shows.

“I desperately want to be able to perform every show I advertise and put on for you all. And I’m so sorry to everyone that bought tickets to the cancelled shows. Genuinely hate letting ANYONE down.”

Advertisement Capaldi currently has dates in Edinburgh and Glasgow scheduled for the end of the week. It’s not known at present if he will perform. His remaining UK dates for 2019 are as follows: DECEMBER 5 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

7 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

8 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

In other news, Capaldi has been named the hardest working artist in music, according to a new study. Research conducted by the Institute of Contemporary Music Performance (ICMP) revealed which of the world’s musicians work the hardest based on a number of different factors.

Taking Billboard’s top 100 artists from 2018 and 2019, the ICMP analysed the number of domestic shows, number of international shows, the total number of shows and number of countries played to reveal which artists had worked the hardest this year.

Capaldi came out on top having completed 195 total shows across 23 countries: 68 of them domestic and 127 of them international.