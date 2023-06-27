Lewis Capaldi cancels upcoming shows, including Reading & Leeds appearance

Lewis Capaldi has announced that he will be cancelling all upcoming live shows, including his scheduled appearances at Reading & Leeds.

The singer-songwriter shared the update via an Instagram post this morning, and confirmed that he will be taking time out to focus on his health.

The news follows his recent set at Glastonbury 2023, in which he struggled to continue singing after his Tourettes ‘ticks’ began while he was onstage. In footage of the moment, the artist can be seen trying to persevere with the performance, and the crowd helping him by singing along.

Now, the 26-year-old has confirmed that he will be cancelling all of his upcoming shows in a bid to look after his mental and physical well-being.

“First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world,” he began. “The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.”

He also explained how he believed he was ready to return to the stage after cancelling dates scheduled for earlier this month, but is now aware that the Glastonbury set made it “obvious” that he needs more time to recover.

“I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.

“I know I’m incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can’t and I’d like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who’ve been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this past year when I’ve needed it more than ever.”

Closing off the update, the ‘Someone You Loved’ singer apologised to fans who were planning to come and see him perform, and added that he needs “needs to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve”.

“Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life,” he added. “I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can.”

The tour dates were in support of his latest studio album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’, and featured numerous sets across Europe and Asia this summer.

The first upcoming show was meant to take place in Switzerland tomorrow (June 28) and also included slots at Reading & Leeds festival (August 26-27).

Organisers for the UK festivals have also announced that they are currently working on finding a replacement for the artist, following his withdrawal. “We’re gutted that Lewis Capaldi won’t be performing at R&L this year, but health comes first and we wish him a speedy recovery,” the update read. “We’re working hard to book a replacement, stay tuned.”

We’re gutted that Lewis Capaldi won’t be performing at R&L this year, but health comes first and we wish him a speedy recovery ❤ We’re working hard to book a replacement, stay tuned. https://t.co/UI4Iii7pPQ — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) June 27, 2023

Earlier this week, Capaldi also confirmed that he will be taking a mental health break following his set at Glastonbury. “I feel like I’ll be taking another wee break for the next few weeks, you might not see me for the rest of the year,” he said. “But when I do come back and I do see you I hope you’re up for watching.”

For help and advice on mental health: