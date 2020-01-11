Lewis Capaldi, Charli XCX and Bruce Springsteen are amongst some of the stars in the running for the 2020 BRIT Awards, it has been revealed.

The nominations were announced this afternoon (January 11) in a special televised programme that featured a lineup of performances from Mabel, Aitch, Freya Ridings, Dermot Kennedy and Liam Payne. The winners will be revealed next month at the annual awards ceremony, which is due to take place at London’s The O2 on February 18.

Lewis Capaldi and Dave are the most nominated artists this year, with four nods apiece. Both the ‘Someone You Loved’ singer and ‘Location’ rapper are up for awards in the Male Solo Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, and MasterCard Album of the Year categories.

Sam Fender in the running for Best New Artist, where he’ll go up against Aitch, Mabel, Lewis Capaldi, and Dave. Stormzy and Mabel have three nominations each.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Male Solo Artist of the Year

Dave

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy

Female Solo Artist of the Year

Charli XCX

FKA Twigs

Freya Ridings

Mabel

Mahalia

Song of the Year

AJ Tracey – ‘Ladbroke Grove’

Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man – ‘Giant’

Dave feat. Burna Boy – ‘Location’

Ed Sheeran feat. Justin Bieber – ‘I Don’t Care’

Lewis Capaldi – ‘Someone You Loved’

Mabel – ‘Don’t Call Me Up’

Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus – ‘Nothing Breaks Like a Heart’

Sam Smith feat. Normani – ‘Dancing With A Stranger’

Stormzy – ‘Vossi Bop’

Tom Walker – ‘Just You and I’

Group of the Year

Coldplay

Bastille

Bring Me The Horizon

D-Block Europe

Foals

Best New Artist

Aitch

Dave

Lewis Capaldi

Mabel

Sam Fender

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Post Malone

Tyler, the Creator

Dermot Kennedy

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

Mastercard Album of the Year

Dave – ‘Psychodrama’

Harry Styles – ‘Fine Line’

Lewis Capaldi – ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’

Michael Kiwanuka ‘- Kiwanuka’

Stormzy – ‘Heavy Is The Head’

Jack Whitehall has already been confirmed to return for a third time to host the 2020 BRIT Awards, while the first winner of this year’s event was announced last month. Celeste was named the BRITs Rising Star winner for 2020, after being nominated alongside Joy Crookes and Beababadoobee.