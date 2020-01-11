News Music News

Lewis Capaldi, Charli XCX and Bruce Springsteen amongst artists nominated for 2020 BRIT Awards

The awards will be held in London on February 18

Will Lavin
BRITs
Lewis Capaldi, Charli XCX and Bruce Springsteen get nods at BRIT Awards 2020. CREDIT: Getty Images

Lewis Capaldi, Charli XCX and Bruce Springsteen are amongst some of the stars in the running for the 2020 BRIT Awards, it has been revealed.

The nominations were announced this afternoon (January 11) in a special televised programme that featured a lineup of performances from Mabel, Aitch, Freya Ridings, Dermot Kennedy and Liam Payne. The winners will be revealed next month at the annual awards ceremony, which is due to take place at London’s The O2 on February 18.

Lewis Capaldi and Dave are the most nominated artists this year, with four nods apiece. Both the ‘Someone You Loved’ singer and ‘Location’ rapper are up for awards in the Male Solo Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, and MasterCard Album of the Year categories.

Sam Fender in the running for Best New Artist, where he’ll go up against Aitch, Mabel, Lewis Capaldi, and Dave. Stormzy and Mabel have three nominations each.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Male Solo Artist of the Year

Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy

Female Solo Artist of the Year

Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
Mabel
Mahalia

Song of the Year

AJ Tracey – ‘Ladbroke Grove’
Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man – ‘Giant’
Dave feat. Burna Boy – ‘Location’
Ed Sheeran feat. Justin Bieber – ‘I Don’t Care’
Lewis Capaldi – ‘Someone You Loved’
Mabel – ‘Don’t Call Me Up’
Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus – ‘Nothing Breaks Like a Heart’
Sam Smith feat. Normani – ‘Dancing With A Stranger’
Stormzy – ‘Vossi Bop’
Tom Walker – ‘Just You and I’

Group of the Year

Coldplay
Bastille
Bring Me The Horizon
D-Block Europe
Foals

Best New Artist

Aitch
Dave
Lewis Capaldi
Mabel
Sam Fender

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Post Malone
Tyler, the Creator
Dermot Kennedy

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo

Mastercard Album of the Year

Dave – ‘Psychodrama’
Harry Styles – ‘Fine Line’
Lewis Capaldi – ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’
Michael Kiwanuka ‘- Kiwanuka’
Stormzy – ‘Heavy Is The Head’

Jack Whitehall has already been confirmed to return for a third time to host the 2020 BRIT Awards, while the first winner of this year’s event was announced last month. Celeste was named the BRITs Rising Star winner for 2020, after being nominated alongside Joy Crookes and Beababadoobee.

