Lewis Capaldi completes BRIT Awards 2023 performers line-up

Lewis Capaldi has been announced as the final performer at the BRIT Awards 2023.

This year’s BRITs takes place on Saturday, February 11 at London’s O2, where the Scottish singer-songwriter will join the previously announced Harry Styles, Stormzy, Lizzo, Wet Leg, Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Cat Burns, David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson.

Capaldi last performed at the BRIT Awards in 2020 when he won Best New Artist and Song of the Year (for ‘Someone You Loved’).

“Last time I played The BRIT Awards I was so scared that I had a panic attack before I went on, and then got hammered afterwards,” the singer said in a statement. “Looking forward to more of the same this year x.”

Hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan for the second year, the BRITs will air on ITV 1 again for the 30th time. Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp will all return to host the red carpet show.

Completing The BRITs 2023 performer line-up – @LewisCapaldi 😍 Don't miss his performance on Saturday 11 Feb on ITV1 at 8.30pm GMT (UK) and https://t.co/QjEmDoNxZW (International) #BRITs pic.twitter.com/BiWz2b95mh — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) January 31, 2023

This year’s BRIT Awards has faced criticism due to the UK Artist Of The Year category being made up of all male nominees, with Central Cee, Fred again.., George Ezra, Stormzy and Harry Styles making the shortlist.

Sam Smith, who is non-binary and called for the introduction of gender-neutral categories in 2021, said that it’s “a shame” to see only male nominees, telling The Sunday Times: “Things are moving forward, but it’s obvious it’s not there yet. From seeing that [Best Artist] list, there is still a long way to go.”

It comes after the awards axed its British Female and British Male categories in 2022 in favour of gender-neutral prizes.

Artists including Mahalia have also hit out at the lack of R&B representation within the Pop/R&B category.