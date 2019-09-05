Lewis Capaldi says he’s convinced his success “can’t last”

The singer-songwriter broke through last year with hit single 'Someone You Loved'

Lewis Capaldi has discussed his phenomenal success, saying he doesn’t think it can last.

The Scottish singer-songwriter claimed one of the fastest-selling albums of the year when he released his debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ in May.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, the 22-year-old revealed his attitude to his unexpected fame. “You can’t accept it as normality at all,” he said. “You have to say, ‘This is very weird and it’s gonna be for at least a couple of years’.

“It’s so bizarre and I’m so convinced it’s not going to last very long, just because I think it’s at some size now where it’s like, this surely can’t go on any longer than a year. It already shouldn’t have gone on this long.”

His comments don’t mean he’s not enjoying the recognition he’s received thanks to breakthrough single ‘Someone You Loved’, which was released in November 2018. “It’s wild, man,” he said. “You can’t ask for a better life. It’s just been wicked.”

Yesterday (September 4), it was announced that Capaldi had teamed up with MelodyVR to let his fans experience his live shows in their own homes.

“Buzzing to have had the opportunity to record the entire show in VR!” Capaldi said of the collaboration. “This is the future and I’m nothing if not a forward-thinking man. When I found out that they definitely couldn’t smell me I was like, ‘Cool, let’s do it’.”

Meanwhile, the star found himself as the target for Noel Gallagher’s vitriol earlier this summer, with the former Oasis guitarist dubbing him “Chewbacca”. Later, Capaldi called on Noel and brother Liam to reform the iconic Manchester band to “eradicate” him from popular music.