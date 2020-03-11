Lewis Capaldi covers Noel Gallagher in new live session: “If I fuck your song up, I’m sorry”

Lewis Capaldi has covered Noel Gallagher in a new live session – you can watch the video below.

The Scottish singer-songwriter appears in a new YouTube Originals series Birthday Song, in which artists are tasked with taking on the Number 1 track from the day they were born.

Taking the top spot in the week ending October 7, 1996 – Capaldi’s birthday – was none other than Noel Gallagher, who sparked an ongoing beef with Capaldi last summer.

Gallagher provided vocals to The Chemical Brothers‘ single ‘Setting Sun’, which was released on September 30, 1996.

In a trailer for the upcoming performance, we see behind-the-scenes footage of Capaldi as he enters the studio to record his take on the ’90s cut.

“I used to be really good at covers, so this is gonna be interesting,” he says in a voiceover. “The only person who’s not gonna like it is probably Noel Gallagher.

“If I fuck your song up, I’m sorry.”

Capaldi also looks back on his childhood in the video, revealing that his obsession with music began when his older brother formed a band.

The full Birthday Song session is set to arrive on YouTube on March 24. You can watch the original ‘Setting Sun’ video above.

Last year, Noel Gallagher claimed in an interview that “music is fucking wank at the moment”, before mentioning Capaldi specifically.

In response, the ‘Someone You Loved’ artist used his Glastonbury 2019 walk-on moment to spoof the former Oasis musician. Later in the summer, Capaldi revealed that the feud had come to an end following a chance meeting between the pair.

Meanwhile, Lewis Capaldi recently confirmed that he wrote Rita Ora’s new single ‘How To Be Lonely’.