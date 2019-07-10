Watch Lewis Capaldi dedicate singalong of ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ to “my dad Noel Gallagher”

The Scottish musician led the chorus at Barn On The Farm festival last weekend

Lewis Capaldi lead a singalong of Oasis‘ ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ over the weekend, which he dedicated to “my dad Noel Gallagher” in reference to their recent feud – watch footage of the performance below.

Capaldi and Gallagher have been at loggerheads in recent weeks, with the former memorably wearing a t-shirt with Noel’s face on it for his debut Glastonbury performance last month in a pointed reference to their beef.

The back-and-forth between the two continued at Barn On The Farm festival in Gloucester over the weekend, with Capaldi leading a rendition of ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ on Sunday night (July 8).

Musician James Paterson captured the impromptu singalong and uploaded the footage to Twitter, which you can see below. At the end, Capaldi yells: “This one’s for my dad, Noel Gallagher!”

As their war of words escalated last month, Capaldi referred to Gallagher as his “dad” in response to scathing comments the former Oasis musician made in reference to his music.

“It’s Father’s Day and I’m being slagged off by a man who’s old enough to be my dad, and I’ve never been more happy,” Capaldi told his Instagram followers during a live stream.

Elsewhere, Capaldi announced this week that he will give a special live performance of his best-selling debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ with an orchestra next month.